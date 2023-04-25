Twitter users took to social media after several of them faced issues while using the micro-blogging platform. Several users said that tweets were not loading for them while some even shared screenshots about the issues they were facing. Soon #TwitterDown started to trend with netizens sharing funny jokes and memes about Twitter being down. Twitter Down AGAIN! Elon-Musk Run Platform Hit by Outage Globally Including India, Users Say Tweets Not Loading.

Twitter Is Having Problems

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 10:05 AM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagyOnH RT if you're also having problems None — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 25, 2023

Twitter Is Down Because

#TwitterDown

Elon Musk Trying To Fix Twitter Down Problem

Elon Musk trying to fix Twitter Down probelm#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/vLAQggxnGh — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) April 25, 2023

POV You Search "Is Twitter Down" on Twitter

POV You Search "Is Twitter Down" on Twitter pic.twitter.com/pakwcBvp1K — ℂ𝔼𝕆 𝕆𝔽 ℂℍ𝕀𝕊𝔼 (@ChiseHatoriFan) April 25, 2023

