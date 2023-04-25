Social media platform Twitter was down for several users for a few seconds. Netizens took to social media to confirm if the microblogging site was really down as several users reported the issues they were facing. A few users said that the tweets were not loading for them. One user said, "POV You Search "Is Twitter Down" on Twitter", a second user wrote, "Twitter down or just my internet having problem". A third user asked if Twitter is down. Some even shared screenshots where tweets weren't available. Twitter Character Limit: Micro-Blogging Platform To Soon Increase Long-Form Tweets to 10,000 Characters, Says CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter Is Experiencing International Outages

ℹ️ Confirmed: Twitter is experiencing international outages for some users; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/AHQfrLmqQI — NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 25, 2023

Twitter Down?

is twitter down??? it’s so laggy — Dzired (@Dziredlol) April 25, 2023

Twitter Is Having Problems

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 10:05 AM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagyOnH RT if you're also having problems None — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 25, 2023

#TwitterDown

hello??? twitter down??? — btschartstudio (@btschartstudio) April 25, 2023

POV You Search "Is Twitter Down" on Twitter

POV You Search "Is Twitter Down" on Twitter pic.twitter.com/pakwcBvp1K — ℂ𝔼𝕆 𝕆𝔽 ℂℍ𝕀𝕊𝔼 (@ChiseHatoriFan) April 25, 2023

Twitter Down or Just My Internet Having Problem

Twitter down or just my internet having problem — F🫧🪽 (@o_sohneya) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)