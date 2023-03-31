A World Bird Century eagle, Murphy, is strenuously trying to hatch a small rock pebble. It has been sitting on this rock for over a month, determined and persistent that it will hatch someday. According to authorities at the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri, USA, birds tend to show this behaviour when depressed after losing a young one. However, no one wants to break Murphy's heart by making it realise that it is just a rock and its egg. Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government After Crane Bird Been Taken Away From ‘Friend’ Arif Goes Missing in UP.

Eagle Hatching Rock For A Month

Eagle shows great dad skills ... except he's trying to hatch a rock rather than an egg. pic.twitter.com/V2pA5gcqPY — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2023

