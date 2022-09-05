The India vs Pakistan banter surely goes beyond the cricket field as Zomato trolled back Careem Pakistan, who tried taking a dig at the Men in Blue after their loss to Babar Azam and co in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round on Sunday. Careem Pakistan shared a funny meme from the popular Bollywood movie, 'Hera Pheri' after which Zomato trolled them back writing, "meme template tou apne use karo" (Use Your Own Meme Template).

Take A Look at Zomato's Classic Response to Careem Pakistan:

meme template tou apne use karo https://t.co/aBzV1fn8Jt — zomato (@zomato) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)