The relocation of Mahadevi alias Madhuri, a beloved temple elephant from Nandani Mutt in Kolhapur to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust run by Vantara, an animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, has triggered emotional protests. Operated by Anant Ambani and inaugurated by PM Modi, Vantara became her new home following court orders based on a PETA India petition citing health and behavioral concerns. Madhuri, 36, reportedly suffered from arthritis and had a history of aggression, including the alleged killing of the Mutt’s head seer. Despite this, locals viewed her as sacred and part of their spiritual tradition since 1992. Her departure moved many to tears, with video clips showing the mutt’s seer crying. Citizens are questioning the shift to a private centre over a government one and are demanding her return using the hashtag #BringBackMadhuri on social media. Vantara Jamnagar: Is Vantara Open for Public Visits? Is It a Zoo? Know Anant Ambani’s Wildlife Rescue Centre Fees, Location, Rescued Animals, Project Cost and More.

Madhuri Relocated to Vantara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vantara (@vantara)

Local Demand Her Return

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)