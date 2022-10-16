A wild elephant surprised locals at a children's park in a military camp in Assam's Guwahati when the animal gently walked into the park and started playing. The video, widely shared on social media, shows the elephant enjoying his playtime. The elephant may have come from the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food as there are many elephant corridors in Assam. In fact, it is very common to see herds of wild elephants stray into highways. National Wildlife Week 2022: As Cute as It Gets! Villagers Celebrate Elephant’s Birthday in Jamshedpur’s Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary (See Pics).

Elephant Enjoys Playtime at Children’s Park in Guwahati:

#WATCH | A wild elephant from Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary played & enjoyed as the animal stepped into a children's park in Narangi Army Cantt in Assam's Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/FCcKWWLhJ8 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

