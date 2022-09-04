In a shocking incident, a man was robbed after a car crash took place on the Upper East Side in New York. A video of the car crash has now gone viral on social media. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Saturday when a black Mercedes car and a silver Toyota collided at 91st Street and Second Avenue. In the 45-second video clip, one can see the Mercedes car crashing into the Toyota. According to a report in CBS News, a man who was sitting in the Mercedes car allegedly pulled out a gun and stole a bag of cash from a man in the Toyota car. After taking the cash, the man fled from the spot. The police have launched an investigation in the car crash and robbery case.

Watch Video of the Car Crash:

Welcome to New York City. pic.twitter.com/qYngTc00Fd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 4, 2022

