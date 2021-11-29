Veteran journalist and writer Vinod Dua is in the ICU and his condition is critical. Journalist's daughter Mallika Dua took social media to share the health update of her father. Mallika dismisses her father's death rumours and asked everyone to not spread misinformation.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible,".

''Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter.' Mallika wrote on her Instagram story.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)