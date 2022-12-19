The boundary dispute between India and Pakistan, related to Kashmir has been there for decades with no resolution made till now. Every now and then, debates take place over the issue, but that only sparks the issue further, rather than solving it. In one such debate, Pakistani journalist Fakhar Yousafzai remarked that both India and Pakistan are not willing to resolve the Kashmir issue, particularly India as it keeps saying terrorism and dialogue cannot go together. In a response, Yana Mir, a Kashmir activist and journalist, silenced Yousafzai with an analogy of a happy couple and a one-sided lover. Scroll down to watch the video. Kashmir Issue Should Be Resolved by India, Pakistan Through Dialogue, Consultations: Chain.

Kashmiri Girl Hilariously Simplifies Kashmir Debate:

Pakistani journalist roasted by a kashmiri girl 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/MD4uEOEjdy — Shobhna Yadav (@ShobhnaYadava) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)