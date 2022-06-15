A well-planned wedding entry was terribly failed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar after a video of the same went viral on social media. The clip shows a groom and his friends dancing in an open red Audi, which could have proved dangerous for others. A cavalcade of high-end cars were filled with baraatis grooving, taking selfies and jeopardising the safety of passers-by. A man named Ankit Kumar shared the video of the incident with the police. Reportedly, the Muzaffarnagar cops identified the nine vehicles and issued challans for Rs 2 lakh. Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister’s Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

Wedding Entry Attracts Challan

