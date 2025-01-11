A wedding day is special for both the bride and groom and their respective families. But what happens when one of the sides crosses the line? Well, the groom-to-be was taught a lesson, the right lesson, by the bride’s mother on what happens when he takes everything for granted. A viral video said to be from a wedding in Bengaluru shows the mother of a bride politely asking the baraat, the boy’s side, to return after sternly calling off the wedding. But what made the lady, the bride’s mother, take such an extreme step? Well, the reason was the despicable behaviour exhibited by the groom and his friends. According to the reports, the groom and his close friends had consumed a lot of alcohol and were extremely drunk. And in this condition, they created a lot of scenes ahead of the marriage ceremony. During one of the rituals, the groom threw aarti ki thali in a filmy manner, which became the breaking point for the bride’s mother. Concerned about her daughter’s respect and future, she called off the wedding. She was quoted as saying, “Abhi se aise tevar hain, toh aage apni beti ke bhavishya ka kya hoga" (in English: such is his behaviour now, what will be the future of my daughter). Desi Wedding Turns Violent As Pandit Loses His Calm at Guests Playfully Tossing Flowers at the Bride and Groom, Throws ‘Phoolon Ki Thali’ at Them in Anger (Watch Viral Video).

Bride's Mother Calls Off Daughter's Wedding Over Drunk Groom's Bad Behaviour!

