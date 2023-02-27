There are so many wedding videos, mishaps, and cute choreographies that we see on our social feeds. But this one is a little too cute! It shows a father-daughter duo dancing on "Ban Than Chali Dekho" and the way the father is perfectly matching steps with his daughter is too precious. The energy and his smile is the highlight of this wedding video, which is now going viral on social media. Viral Video: Bride's Parents Welcome Groom With Paan and Cigarette in Wedding Ritual, Internet in Splits.

Watch Viral Video of Father-Daughter's Wedding Dance Performance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding choreography | Dance (@madoverthumkas)

