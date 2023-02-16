Indian weddings are steeped in rich and old traditions. The weddings in India are week-long extravagant affairs filled with elaborate religious ceremonies, glamorous outfits, singing and dancing, and of course lots of jewelry. Each and every ritual that takes place during the course holds sacred, serene, and sentimental value. However, a video has surfaced in social media and it has managed to put the internet in splits. In the video, a groom is welcomed with a cigarette and Paan by his parents-in-law according to a new Gujarati wedding tradition. The mother-in-law puts a cigarette in the groom's mouth while his father-in-law lights the cigarette. The groom, however, does not smoke and his father-in-law takes it away. The viral video has gained mixed reactions from netizens. While many pointed out that it was an ancient tradition, others said that such bizarre rituals shall be stopped. Groom Tries to Lift Bride on Wedding Day, Both Fall on Stage; Video of Failed Romantic Attempt Goes Viral.

Bride's Parents Welcome Groom With Paan and Cigarette:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joohi K Patel (@joohiie)

