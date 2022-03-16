Who doesn't love piping hot Gulab Jamun topped with curd and sour chutney. Exactly, you read it correctly! A food blogger recently tried the viral 'Gulab Jamun Chaat' and sweet lovers are flabbergasted. The video posted from tonguetwisters's account has gained more than 170k views from social media users and lots of disappointing comments. However, the foodstagrammer praised the taste of fusion food in the caption of the post. Watch: Delhi Restaurant Makes 'Fruit Dosa', Another Weird Food Experiment Rattles Internet.

Watch The Video, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Sharma🧿 (@tonguetwisters___)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)