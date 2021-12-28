The year 2021 can be chronicled as the 'year of bizarre food abominations' without a shred of doubt. A Delhi Street Food vendor takes his creativity to next level and experiments with the most famous South Indian Dish Dosa! Have you ever tried Masala Fruit Dosa? Yes, you read it right! A restaurant in Madurai concocted Masala Dosa with a filling of chopped fruits, Dry fruits, Paneer pieces, and assorted sauces along with a sprinkle of cheese. The Internet is not quite happy with this food fusion, by the way. “Ever tried fire fruits dosa?” reads the caption to this video. Food Vendor Makes ‘Rooh Afza Maggi’, Hideous Food Experiment With 2 AM Snack Leaves Netizens Disgusted (WATCH VIDEO).

Will You Have This Fruit Dosa?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Chauhan 🧿 (@oye.foodieee)

