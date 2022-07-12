Music seems to be an ideal mood maker in any setting, be it while driving, cooking or any other. Unlike the term bathroom singer, a kitchen singer won the hearts of netizens in recent days. A young female from Jharkhand, India was filmed singing Coke Studio's "Pasoori" song while she was preparing some rotis. The video of the singer, identified as Shalini Dubey, had gone viral on Instagram garnering over 22 million views and 3 million likes on the earlier-mentioned video. Dubbed as "Jharkhandi Koyaliya", Shalini has uploaded yet another video with her mesmerizing voice. This time she presents "Khairiyat" from Sushant Singh Rajput's much-loved film Chhichhore.

Check Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Dubey (@theshalinidubey)

Watch the Original Music Video of "Khairiyat" Ft. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor

