During NBA Game, Shai Gilgeous Alexander's girlfriend, Hailey Summers, was caught in a "Kiss Cam" blooper while she was sitting and seemed engrossed in a conversation with a man who is apparently either her brother or best friend. They reacted in an embarrassed manner after watching themselves in the Kiss Cam frame. The footage of the same went crazy viral on Twitter erupting memes fest. Ostensibly, they continued their laughing until the camera got removed from them. Barcelona vs Delfin Kiss Cam Video: Man's Awkward Kiss to Woman Goes Viral, Netizens Suspect Him of Cheating on Wife.

Watch The Video, Here:

When you get on kiss cam with your best friend 😅 pic.twitter.com/M3AJjDlkmc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Clumsy Silence!

Thunder really put SGA's girlfriend on the kiss cam with his friend 💀pic.twitter.com/refviYyheD — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 25, 2022

So Awkward!

OKC had Shai’s GF on a Kiss Cam with her brother💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ad04wabKaY — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) November 24, 2022

