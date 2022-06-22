A viral video that has made Telangana Police share some road safety advisory with netizens shows a man riding a scooter overload with tons of stuff on a busy road. In the short clip, the unidentified man, wearing a helmet, is seen balancing things on his two-wheeler, with two heavy bags tied to the front of the scooter. The viral clip also caught the attention of the Telangana Police, who retweeted the post with an advisory. Viral Video Shows Man Carrying Family of 7 People, 2 Dogs and 2 Hens on His Bike! Twitter is Cheering This Jugaad.

Watch The Viral Video:

There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the Mobile, even if it's damaged. But not life... So our appeal to people avoid putting their life's at risk and others too.#FollowTrafficRules #RoadSafety @HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC @Rachakonda_tfc @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice https://t.co/Z6cipHFfDr — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)