As Diwali comes to an end, Residents of Gumatapura village celebrated the annual Gorehabba festival, where people throw and smear each other with cow dung. Similar to Spain's "La Tomatina", residents of Gumatapura instead pelt the fling ball-sized wads of cow dungs at each other in an eccentric way of celebration.

Watch the video of the unique festival here:

#WATCH | Villagers of Gumatapura on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border throw cow dung on each other as part of Deepavali celebrations, marking the end of the festival. (06.11.2021) pic.twitter.com/w1fhrp0na5 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

