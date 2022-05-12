The world's largest white diamond, 'The Rock' was sold in Geneva on Wednesday. The 228.31-carat dazzling stone, bigger than a golf ball in size, was auctioned at 18.6 million Swiss francs, i.e. $18.8 million, at Christie's auction house. As per the reports, the white diamond was extracted from a mine in South Africa in the early 2000s. Check out the video to see how the perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped diamond look. World’s Biggest Blue Sapphire ‘Queen of Asia’, Weighing Around 310 kg, Unveiled in Sri Lanka.

World's Largest White Diamond!

