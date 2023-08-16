A viral video doing the internet rounds shows a wedding photographer dancing effortlessly to the beats of the music while shooting guests at the function. The photographer is seen holding the camera in his hand while capturing the dancing baraatis, and at the same time grooving flawlessly with the beats and steps of the wedding guests. "If your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund [sic]," read the caption of the viral video. "You'll definitely ask for refund after seeing the footage he captured with lit dance [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Elderly Couple Climb Mt. Washington On Their 66th Wedding Anniversary, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

if your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund pic.twitter.com/UGOwDdedi5 — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) August 14, 2023

