Weekend Lockdown Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter

Lockdown for students #WeekendLockdown Lockdown for workers pic.twitter.com/1lZsotSMpZ — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) April 17, 2021

And the Hera Phera Meme Template Is Here

Netizens Use Humour to Cope With the Virus

Weekend Lockdown in Delhi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)