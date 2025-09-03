Is ChatGPT down? Users rush to X (formerly Twitter) to find out if the OpenAI Chatbot is undergoing a global outage. The users worldwide report a significant outage, with many taking to social media to express frustration over the disruption. However, a substantial section of the internet is high on humour. The X timeline is flooded with ChatGPT down funny memes and jokes. Meanwhile, the outage is affecting a large number of users globally. However, OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not yet issued a statement on the outage.

Anybody else facing this with ChatGPT? All the responses seem to be gone?#openai #ChatGPTdown pic.twitter.com/OWTaeccqVf — Rajiv Verma | The Full-Stack Guy 🧑‍💻 (@hackernewbie) September 3, 2025

When my teacher asks me what my name is but ChatGPT is down 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😇😇😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/Ttbyn0KmXx — 𝓙𝓸𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓼 Nari 💿 (WINTER OLYMPICS 2026!!!) (@Freakyartist11) September 3, 2025

Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down. pic.twitter.com/9DX2fXlQAE — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) September 3, 2025

Me trying to hang myself after chatgpt gets shut down but I dont know how since I can't ask jailbroken chat gpt pic.twitter.com/TMtQVOtqtH — cadio (@DeezsNut) September 3, 2025

ChatGPT is down and I’m forced to use my own brain. pic.twitter.com/3s0zaWZUiW — يوسف (@BasYaWad) September 3, 2025

