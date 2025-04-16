Google’s Googlies have certainly made online searches more fun. Especially after the search engine giant got the legendary cricketers with Sourav 'Gangoogly,' packed with a trivia campaign, the quirky questions captivated the users and how! Among the many questions, it’s the temperature scale that perhaps is keeping cricketer Anil Kumble up at night. Which is colder: minus 40°C or minus 40°F? Google search helps unlock the right answer about temperature scales. Well, neither of them is colder, as -40° Celsius is exactly equal to -40° Fahrenheit. Both temperatures are equally cold. Which Country Invented The Googly? Find the Correct Answer.

