One of the greatest match-winners for India in Tests, and an extraordinary spinner across formats, former Men in Blue player and coach Anil Kumble celebrates his birthday today ( October 17). Born October 17, 1970, Kumble, during his career, achieved every Indian bowling record in the book, to end as the nation's leading wicket-taker in Tests, and become the second-ever player to register a 10-fer in an innings. The 55-year-old has claimed 953 international wickets for India, including 619 in Tests with his leg-breaks. The cricketer had successful stints in IPL with RCB, picking 45 wickets in 42 appearances, before turning to coaching, becoming head coach for teams like the India national cricket team and the Punjab Kings. A fan favourite, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the star cricketers from people of all walks of life, some of which can be read below. Anil Kumble Rings Iconic Bell At Arun Jaitley Stadium to Start Proceedings in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 in Delhi (Watch Video).

'Heartfelt Greetings'

I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to former Indian cricketer Shri Anil Kumble, recipient of the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, on his birthday. I pray to God for his long and prosperous life! Jai Shri Ram! 🙏🌹@anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/chMindNGoW — Sainidan. Ratnu. Ex. Judicial Officer (@Sainidan1) October 17, 2025

'Happy Birthday, Anil Kumble'

Happy Returns of the Day

Many happy returns of the day legends Anil Kumble and Aravinda Desilva!!!! pic.twitter.com/o2FbFBCgBW — Bhagyesh Joshi 🏏🇮🇳 (@Cric_bhagya82) October 16, 2025

Fan Wishes Legendary Anil Kumble

Happy Birthday to the legendary Anil Kumble! 🎉🦁 From 619 Test wickets to inspiring generations with his grit and passion, your record speaks volumes. Here’s to more strength, smiles, and memories off the field! 🏏✨ #HappyBirthdayKumble #CricketLegend #anilkumble pic.twitter.com/5lTWcP0nia — Mayur Parab (@D_Mayur_P) October 16, 2025

Happy Birthday Wish For Anil Kumble

Wishing legendary cricketer & former Team India captain Anil Kumble Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dedication, discipline & match-winning spirit continue to inspire millions. May you enjoy good health, happiness & success always. 🌟🇮🇳@anilkumble1074 #HappyBirthdayAnilKumble… pic.twitter.com/VNRgXy4Nvp — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) October 16, 2025

