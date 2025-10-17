One of the greatest match-winners for India in Tests, and an extraordinary spinner across formats, former Men in Blue player and coach Anil Kumble celebrates his birthday today ( October 17). Born October 17, 1970, Kumble, during his career, achieved every Indian bowling record in the book, to end as the nation's leading wicket-taker in Tests, and become the second-ever player to register a 10-fer in an innings. The 55-year-old has claimed 953 international wickets for India, including 619 in Tests with his leg-breaks. The cricketer had successful stints in IPL with RCB, picking 45 wickets in 42 appearances, before turning to coaching, becoming head coach for teams like the India national cricket team and the Punjab Kings. A fan favourite, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the star cricketers from people of all walks of life, some of which can be read below. Anil Kumble Rings Iconic Bell At Arun Jaitley Stadium to Start Proceedings in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 in Delhi (Watch Video).

