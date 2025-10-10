The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 of play has begun on Friday, October 10, at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the start of the match, former India national cricket team legend Anil Kumble rang the icon bell to commence the first day of play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On February 7, 1999, the legendary spinner Anil Kumble had picked a perfect 10-wicket haul in an inning against Pakistan in the same venue. In this India vs West Indies game, the hosts have won the toss and elected to bat first. How To Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs West Indies Cricket Match on TV.

Anil Kumble Rings Iconic Bell At Arun Jaitley Stadium:

A moment of honour 👏#TeamIndia legend Anil Kumble graced the occasion by ringing the ceremonial bell, marking the start of the 2nd #INDvWI Test in New Delhi. 🔔 Updates ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRyLf8@IDFCFIRSTBank | @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/xc3yEdgVx4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2025

