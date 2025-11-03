India defeated South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and with it clinched the World Cup title for the first time in their women's cricket history. It was a big moment in Indian history as it could act as an inspiration to a large number of kids who want to take up cricket. The win coming at their home made it further special. Amid this, as India celebrated the victory of India Women's cricketers, an old video of former BCCI Sourav Ganguly went viral where he said 'There is no need for Women to play cricket'. He said it in a talk show back in 2013, in response to the anchor asking him how would he feel if his daughter Sana played cricket. Ganguly's initial response was 'I would stop her from doing that'. Fans were shocked to see his reaction and the video went viral yet again after twelve years. Cricket Is Everyone’s Game: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Sends Strong Message After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title Win (See Post).

Old Video of Sourav Ganguly Saying 'There is No Need For Women to Play Cricket' Goes Viral

