The entertaining season of cricket is on in India yet again. The ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 marks the 18th edition of the tournament, and fans are expectedly going gaga over the matches. The craze for IPL has always been there, since its inaugural edition in 2008. The IPL 2025 feels to have grasped fans more, as the India national cricket team have clinched their last two ICC tournaments in white-ball cricket: the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Watching cricket in this much-happening cricket season grows more interesting on seeing something surprising, be it a new shot, a new style of delivery, or even a set of unheard rules. Whenever fans come across something surprising in cricket, they tend to get information on Google, the world's biggest search engine. Amid this, the googlies on Google have arrived to test the cricketing knowledge of the fans. It has come up with the question 'Which country invented the googly' for the fans and Google users. Fans who are eager to unlock the googlies on Google question, will get the entire information here. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli Digvesh Rathi and Others.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google or Google Search Googly is one of the latest campaigns for Google Search, where in over six weeks, users will face 50 Googlies which are uncommon questions that have obvious answers but hold surprising facts when searched for.

Which Country Invented The Googly in Cricket? Know the Answer to the Googlies of Google Question

Today's Google Search Googly

The Googly, is a special, unique kind of a spin delivery where the bowler spins the leg-break delivery in its opposite direction was introduced in cricket by an English cricketer named Bernard Bosanquet, in a first-class cricket in 1900, for Middlesex against Leicestershire in England. Hence, the Googly was invented in the country of England. Retired Out vs Retired Hurt in Cricket: Know Difference Between The Two Terms.

Interestingly, Bernard Bosanquet's Googly delivery was inspired by a table-top game Twisti-Twosti, where the concerned players used to bounce tennis balls on tables to deceive their opponents. Bosanquet initially practiced the Googly with a soft ball, before implementing it on a leather ball.

