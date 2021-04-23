World Book Day 2021 Wishes and Quotes on Twitter

"A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. A man who never reads lives only one." -George R. R. Martin Wishes to all the readers on the special occasion of #WorldBookDay. 📚 pic.twitter.com/cToIXir4Me — Prasanta Verma 📖 (@prasanta_verma) April 23, 2021

Happy World Book Day!

World Book and Copyright Day

World Book Day Messages Trend Online

World Book Day pic.twitter.com/rnhHWFagtu — Shyam Pathade 🇮🇳 (@shyampathade) April 23, 2021

A Quick Tip Amid the Pandemic

#April23WorldBookDay. The day was selected to pay tribute to the great literary figures. Due to the widespread covid-19 virus, most educational institutions are closed for the safety of their students, teachers, and staff. people spending time at home can read positive books..... — Ganeswar Mallick. (@Ganesh45089931) April 23, 2021

More Positive Quotes on World Book Day

LIFE is like a book. Some chapter are sad,some happy, and some are exciting,but if you never turn the page,you will never know what the next chapter holds. 📖HAPPY WORLD BOOK DAY📖#books #WorldBookDay#BookOfLove pic.twitter.com/EWV6qQl5H7 — Sai Viswas Dachuri (@ViswasDachuri) April 23, 2021

Keep Reading

पुस्तकें सबसे अच्छी और सच्ची मित्र हैं। पुस्तकों का मूल्य सभी रत्नों से अधिक है। ये सदैव हमारे ज्ञान में वृद्धि और जीवन का मार्गदर्शन करती हैं.. विश्व पुस्तक दिवस पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 💐💐#WorldBookDay — Pankaj Joshi NSUI (@Pankajjoshinsui) April 23, 2021

