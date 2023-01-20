The Guinness World Record for the "World's Oldest Living Dog" is given to the chihuahua mix "su-paw-star" belonging to an American family in Ohio. The dog turned 23 years old and 26 days recently and hails from Camden. The new record-holding canine, "Spike", stands at 9 inches tall and weighs under 13 pounds. The pooch's owner, Rita Kimball, said she found Spike in the parking lot of a grocery store in 2010 when he was ten years old. World's Oldest Living Cat is Flossie! The 26-Year-Old Feline from Southeast London is Deaf and Partially Blind; See Pic.

Meet Spike, World's Oldest Living Dog:

This little chihuahua mix is officially the oldest dog alive 🐶https://t.co/PD0Jem46Ia — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 19, 2023

