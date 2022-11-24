The Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed that Flossie from Southeast London is the Oldest Living Cat in the World. The brown and black feline entered the record books at 26 years and 316 days old on November 10. As per reports, the cat is playful and was re-homed with Vicki Green, of Orpington, by the Cats Protection charity. The tortoiseshell moggy is deaf and partially blind, but now she is a senior lady. The record-breaking pet is equivalent to 120 human years. World's Oldest Dog Alive! This Guinness Record is Set By 22-Year-Old Gino Wolf From California; See Pics of The Pooch.

Flossie, The World's Oldest Living Cat:

New record: Oldest living cat - Flossie aged 26 years and 329 days 😸 She's the human equivalent of 120 years old! https://t.co/4dyGE4L0nV pic.twitter.com/JJd9gXSKmV — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 23, 2022

