The world’s shortest woman and the world's tallest woman met for high tea in London. Jyoti Amge, a 30-year-old Indian actress and the world’s shortest woman, met Rumeysa Gelgi, a 27-year-old Turkish web developer and the world’s tallest woman. They met over high tea in London and shared their life stories and experiences during the meeting. Their meet was part of the celebration for the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day. Watch Jyoti Amge and Rumeysa Gelgi's video below. World’s Tallest Man, Sultan Kösen of Turkey and World’s Shortest Woman, Jyoti Amge of India, Reunite in America for a Project (View Pics).

Jyoti Amge Meets Rumeysa Gelgi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

