The world's tallest and shortest individuals, Sultan Kösen from Turkey and Jyoti Amge from India, met again after six years in America. Sultan stands at an impressive height of 8 feet 11 inches (251 cm), while Jyoti is approximately two feet tall (62.8 cm). Reuniting in California, they posed for memorable pictures, showing people their remarkable height difference of 188.2 cm (over 6 ft). One striking image shows Jyoti standing next to Sultan's enormous shoe, emphasising the contrast in their heights. They shared smiles while sitting together, with Jyoti appearing tiny beside Sultan's long legs. Sultan wore a sharp black suit with shiny dress shoes, while Jyoti opted for patterned trousers, a green T-shirt, and pink trainers. The photos shared by the Guinness World Records social media handle, immediately went viral. The iconic duo, known for their height difference, visited America for an unknown project. World’s Tallest Man and the World’s Shortest Woman Come Together in Egypt for an Unusual Reason.

View Sultan Kösen and Jyoti Amge's Pics Here:

