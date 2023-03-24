As humans, we use various platforms to showcase our skills and talents in order to garner compliments or to feel good about ourselves. While there are multiple platforms to do that including theatre, stand-up, and more, today we’ve brought an astonishing video of stunning adventure activities, called parkour, being performed on camera. In this video, three men can be seen leaping from one place to another on the rooftop of high-rise buildings without any safety gear. Despite performing these steps in high speed, the men in the video do not pause in-between, and their coordination is incredible. Egyptian Women Break The Internet and Gender Stereotypes By Performing Parkour.

Youngsters’ Crazy Parkour Skills on High Rise Rooftop:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)