Just how fast the night changes! The lyrics of One Direction's 'Night Changes' song got right when Zayn Malik stunned fans with his recent Instagram video. The 29-year-old singer crooned the tune of the 2014 hit song that made fans go gaga over his strong and deep vocals. It came as a surprise gift to all his admirers who loved the unfiltered tune of the British singer's final single with the band One Direction before he quit the group. Check out Zayn's song and how fans outpoured love in his latest video. Zayn Malik Sings One Direction Song ‘You & I’ on High Voice and It’s a Perfect Treat for His Fans! (Watch Video)

Zayn Malik's Instagram Video of 'Night Changes'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Twitter Reactions Post His Surprising Video

Zayn Malik saving 2022 pic.twitter.com/Fcj1M827lQ — Vi . (@eyesofhlnlz) August 16, 2022

WHATTT!!

opening ig and zayn malik just made my 2022🤧 pic.twitter.com/u2dqVPkeYv — 石江 YEDAMI🌻🍉 (@Ishie_ICY) August 16, 2022

UNDigested

ZAYN MALIK CANTOU YOU & I AND NIGHT CHANGES EM 2022 pic.twitter.com/z3GlHaEJXV — jhe (@arthswalls) August 16, 2022

So True

just how fast the night changes? ZAYN MALIK 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EgkWhnckqW — val; i miss liam💌 (@valtommox) August 16, 2022

Completely..Absolutely!

zayn malik you destroyed me pic.twitter.com/XtAaJk3G4i — aura (@grpjuicee) August 16, 2022

