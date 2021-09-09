Zomato has always been creative on social media and never leaves a chance to add its twist to topics that are making headlines. Earlier, the news about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu reportedly dating surface online. Zomato was quick enough to use the opportunity and tweeted consoling Jethalal, the character on the show who secretly has a crush on Babita.

Check Out What They Said:

dear #jethalal, we hope jalebi fafdas make you feel better 🥺 — zomato (@zomato) September 9, 2021

