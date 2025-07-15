Influencer Khyati Shree took to Instagram to praise a Zomato delivery partner who braved heavy rains, lightning, and treacherous terrain to deliver her food at a remote hilltop campsite in Goa. In a now-viral video, she expresses her gratitude and calls for a bonus for the delivery hero, who also happens to be quite a fan of hers! Khyati Shree was seen wearing a headlamp to steer clearly in the dark surroundings as she interacted with the delivery person. He is heard saying that he watches her videos, and so does his wife. Khyati Shree also took a selfie with him to capture the memorable moment. Zomato’s New Ad Features Shah Rukh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, AR Rahman and Mary Kom, Star-Studded Video Reflects on ‘Secret Ingredient’ to Success (Watch).

Watch Influencer Khyati Shree Praise Zomato Delivery Partner in Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khyati Shree (@khyatishree2)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)