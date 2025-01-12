Zomato has added humour to the 90-hour work week debate sparked by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s comments. Subrahmanyan recently advocated extended office hours and weekend work in a viral video, which generated discussions around work-life balance. It comes after Narayana Murthy backed a 70-hour work week. The debate has since captured attention, with prominent figures reacting to it. The Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra stated, “We need to focus on the quality of work, not quantity,” adding, “My wife is wonderful. I love staring at her.” Similarly, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said, “My wife Natasha thinks I’m wonderful; she loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always.” Zomato joined with a humour take and said, “If you don’t have a wife, feel free to stare at your order arriving on the app. ‘You Can Change the World in 10 Hours’: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Highlights Importance of Quality of Work Over Quantity Towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ Goal.

Zomato Resonse To Work-Life Balance Debate

in case you don't have a wife, feel free to stare at your order arriving on the app — zomato (@zomato) January 12, 2025

