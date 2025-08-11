At just 10 years, five months and three days, an Indian-origin girl, Bodhana Sivanandan, made history as she became the youngest girl to defeat a grandmaster (GM). Bodhana Sivanandan achieved this historic milestone after defeating GM Peter Wells in the last round of the British Chess Championships 2025 in Liverpool. The record was previously held by American Carissa Yip, who was also 10 years old when she defeated her first grandmaster. Bodhana Sivanandan is from Tamil Nadu, where her family lived until her father, Sivanandan Velayutham, who works in the IT sector, moved them to London in 2007. 5-Year-Old Aarini Lahoty Scripts History As She Becomes Youngest FIDE-rated Player of India.

Bodhana Sivanandan Becomes Youngest Girl to Defeat a Grandmaster

Bodhana Sivanandan became the youngest girl to defeat a GM at just 10 years old (5 months and 3 days) in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championships! 👏 The previous record was held by IM Carissa Yip. pic.twitter.com/xB2w2KtX2x — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) August 10, 2025

