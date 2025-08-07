In a historic achievement, five-year-old Aarini Lahoty becomes the youngest female FIDE-rated player in India. The five-year-old Aarini shattered the record previously held by Udhriti Bhattacharya, with a current rating of 1553. Aarini was born on 19th September 2019, and she hails from Delhi. Aarini studies at Bluebells School International. Recently, the 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh became the fourth Indian woman to become a chess grandmaster after she defeated Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025 final. What is the Difference Between FIDE World Cup and World Chess Championship? Everything Explained After Divya Deshmukh Becomes India’s 4th Woman GM.

Five-Year-Old Aarini Lahoty Becomes Youngest FIDE-rated Player of India

🚨 BREAKING: Aarini Lahoty becomes the youngest female FIDE-rated player of 🇮🇳 India! 👏 She breaks the record previously held by Udhriti Bhattacharya, with a current rating of 1553. Born on 19/09/2019, Aarini hails from Delhi and studies at Bluebells School International. pic.twitter.com/NDHw3LCaTF — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)