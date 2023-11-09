India continue to scalp consecutive medals at the Asian Archery Championship 2023 with a heavy contribution of the Compound team. This time it is Asian Games 2023 gold medal winner Abhishek Verma who wins bronze medal beating South Korean oppositon Joo Joehoon by 147-146 in the bronze medal tie. With this India's medal tally at the Asian Archery Championship goes to 7 with three gold medal, three bronze and one silver. Priyansh and Aditi Gopichand Swami Win Gold Medal in Compound Mixed Team Event at Asian Archery Championship 2023.

Abhishek Verma Wins Bronze Medal in Compound Men's Individual Event

