India continue their medal winning spree at the Asian Archery Championship 2023 with the Compound team in form. This time it is the Compound Mixed Team of Aditi Gopichand Swami and Priyansh who secure the gold medal at the Asian Archery Championship 2023 beating their opposition from Thailand 56-151 in finals. This is India's second gold medal in this edition. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur Win Gold Medal in Women's Compound Team event at Asian Archery Championship 2023.

Priyansh and Aditi Gopichand Swami Win Gold Medal in Compound Mixed Team Event

COMPOUND MIXED TEAM CROWNED AS ASIAN CHAMPIONS🏹 Compound Mixed team of Priyansh and Aditi Swami beat 🇹🇭 by 156-151 in finals of Asian Archery Championships and strikes 2nd gold for 🇮🇳 at the event 3RD GOLD IN COMPOUND MIXED EVENT FOR 🇮🇳 AT CONTINENTAL CH'S pic.twitter.com/pllY9GHl8S — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) November 9, 2023

