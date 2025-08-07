India will be in action in the World Games 2025 starting from August 08, 2025 at Chengdu, China. India have sent a 17-member contingent for the World Games 2025 and will participate in 23 medal events. On Day 1, the Compound Archers will be in action. Parneet Kaur, Rakesh Kumar, Rishabh Yadav, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Abhishek Verma will participate in the Compound Individual men's and women's and in the compound mixed team events. The Compound individual events are at 6:45 AM, 7:45 AM and 8:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The mixed team matches start from 11:30 AM. Fans can get the complete Day 1 schedule of India here. On Which Channel World Games 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Global Multi-Sport Event Free Live Streaming Online?

India at World Games 2025: Day 1 Full Schedule

🌀 THE WORLD GAMES 2025 🇮🇳 DAY 2 SCHEDULE (8th Aug) 🎯Compound Archery Mixed Team - QFs to Medal Matches 🎯 Compound Archery Individual - R32 & R16 Can we get a medal🎖️on Day 2? ⏰ Action starts 6.45am IST 📺 World Games Live pic.twitter.com/KvVGyhV84Z — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)