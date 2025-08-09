Rishabh Yadav has bagged a Bronze medal in the Compound Individual Archery event after beating senior compatriot Abhishek Verma 149-147 at the Chengdu 2025 World Games. The Bronze by Rishabh Yadav marks the first medal for India at the World Games 2025. The 22-year-old Rishabh Yadav has also marked his first medal at the World Games. In Chengdu, China, he has previously won a medal at the World University Games team event in 2021. Archery Association of India Announces Inaugural Archery League.

Rishabh Yadav Wins Bronze

NEWS FLASH: 1st MEDAL for India at The World Games in Chengdu🔥 Rishabh Yadav wins Bronze medal in Compound Individual Archery event after beating senior compatriot Abhishek Verma 149-147 in Bronze medal match. 📸 @worldarchery #Archery #TWG2025 pic.twitter.com/fnLgo4haOK — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)