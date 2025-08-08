The World Games 2025 heads into its second day and it promises more action on August 9. Day 1 saw the Indian mixed compound archery team go down in the quarter-finals and the focus will now shift to the individual archers on Day 2. Parneet Kaur will kickstart the action for India in the compound individual archery event at 7:345 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be followed by Madhura Dhamangaonkar participating in the same event. The compound individual archery event semi-finals, bronze medal match and final will be on the same day. In men's compound archery, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav in the compound individual event, starting at 11:45 AM IST. Fans in India will not have any live telecast viewing option of the World Games 2025, but World Games 2025 live streaming online will be available on its website. Fans can also watch the World Games 2025 live streaming of select events on Olympics.com. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

India's Schedule at World Games 2025 on August 9

🇮🇳 TWG- 9TH AUG SCHEDULE 🏹 Compound Archers in fray in Individual events QFs to Medal Matches! After disappointment in Mixed Team, medal hopes rest on individual events! ⏰ Action starts 7.45am IST 📺 Live on "World Games Live" pic.twitter.com/UNB487p2W7 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)