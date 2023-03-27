Afghanistan registered a huge seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of a three-match series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Batting first, Pakistan put up a decent total of 130-6 in their 20-over quota. Imad Wasim 64*(57) scored a half-century and was the top scorer for them. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqui picked up 2 wickets. in reply, Afghanistan managed to chase down this total with one ball to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz 44(49) and Ibrahim Zadran 38(40) gave Afghanistan a strong start to their chase. Then the duo of Najibullah Zadran 23*(12) and Mohammad Nabi 14*(9) stitched a very important partnership to take Afghanistan home. The win also helps Afghanistan to clinch their first-ever series victory over Pakistan. Spectator Body Shames Azam Khan During Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I, Video Goes Viral.

Afghanistan Clinch Historic Series Win Over Pakistan

Afghanistan registered a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the second T20I in Sharjah to seal the series over their Asian rivals 💥#AFGvPAK | https://t.co/hpxdCGQDaq pic.twitter.com/Uk21gqAaAn — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2023

