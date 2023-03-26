Azam Khan, after staying ignored for Pakistan national team selection for a long time despite having good performances in PSL, finally got his breakthrough in the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan. Unfortunately after two games, he failed to gather significant scores under his belt in a tricky Sharjah pitch. Pakistani fans in the stands took the opportunity of his failure and were spotted body shaming him after his dismissal in the 2nd T20I.

Spectator Body Shames Azam Khan

Fan's Angry reaction after Azam Khan got out #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/0iJap1xv95 — Dr Usman Khan (@DrUsman674) March 26, 2023

Azam Khan Dismissal

Rashid Khan Joins the Party! The skipper @rashidkhan_19 traps Azam Khan in front to give Afghanistan the 5th wicket. 🇵🇰- 63/5 (11 Overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #LobaBaRangRawri pic.twitter.com/jqlJSX1nYV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 26, 2023

