B Sai Praneeth exits the 2022 BWF World Championships after losing to Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan in the opening round of the competition. The Taiwanese shuttler registered a 21-15, 15-21, 21-15 win over his Indian opponent.

B Sai Praneeth loses to Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan in first round of BWF World Badminton Championship (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zmU6d4hRJC — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

