Indian star shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face the Chinese pair of Liu Yuchen and Chen Boyang in the thrilling semi-final of the BWF World Championships 2025 on Saturday, August 30. The winner of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liu Yuchen and Chen Boyang match will qualify for the final. A defeat would mean that any one pair would return home with a bronze medal in the ongoing event. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liu Yuchen and Chen Boyang match will begin at 9:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liu Yuchen and Chen Boyang semifinal badminton clash live on the Star Sports Select 2 channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel, but they would have to use a VPN. PV Sindhu Crashes Out of BWF World Championship 2025, India's Ace Shuttler Loses to Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in Quarter-Final Clash.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Assure Medal at BWF World Championships 2025

India's 15th BWF World Championships medal prolongs a streak a decade and a half in the making, courtesy of the Smash Bros: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty🏸 📸@badmintonphoto pic.twitter.com/wGdEzJQj5T — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 30, 2025

