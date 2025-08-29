Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came back from a game down in the men's doubles round of 16 match to enter the quarterfinal of BWF World Championship 2025. They will clash against their rivals Malaysian World No. 2 pair of Aaron Chia and Woo Yik Soh in the quarterfinal on Friday, August 29. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Woo Yik Soh men's doubles match has a scheduled start time of approximately 12:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Woo Yik Soh quarterfinal badminton clash live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel, but they would have to use a VPN. PV Sindhu Crashes Out of BWF World Championship 2025, India's Ace Shuttler Loses to Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in Quarter-Final Clash.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Woo Yik Soh BWF World Championship 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

TOTAL ENERGIES BWF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Schedule For Today [QF] pic.twitter.com/si6Z1wE39J — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 29, 2025

